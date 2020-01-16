Tech entrepreneur and Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang teamed up with Late Show host Stephen Colbert to skewer CNBC for its recent, bungled graphic that mistakenly published the photo of another Asian-American man named Yang in his place.

In a report about the state of 2020 campaign fundraising, the business news channel misidentified venture capitalist Geoff Yang as the 2020 candidate—in the same graphic, the network also erroneously ran a photo of former 2020 Democratic candidate Kirsten Gillibrand in place of Hawaii Congresswoman and still-active candidate Tulsi Gabbard.

“Did they apologize to you?” Colbert asked, holding up a picture of the incorrect photos.

“They had a public apology some number of hours later after it was called to their attention,” noted Yang, who has been repeatedly excluded from or misidentified in news reports during his campaign. “I think that’s about the 12th apology I’ve gotten from a media network.”

“And who is Geoff Yang?” Colbert followed up.

“Geoff Yang is a venture capitalist in California who is a very handsome man,” Yang answered, cleverly playing along.

Colbert then went to jokingly suggest that maybe this other Yang could be a good choice for running mate. “Yang-Yang! Yang-Yang! It’s right there, man!”

“One of the great things, if I didn’t want to attend an event and he went…” Yang began.

“CNBC wouldn’t know the difference,” Colbert said, finishing the thought.

Watch the video above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]