Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign is Going So Badly That No One’s Even Bothering to Dig Up Dirt on Him Anymore

He was all the rage last fall — as he battled Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the Lone Star state. But now, it seems, Beto O’Rourke is being written off as an afterthought by media outlets to the point where they’re not even trying to dig up dirt on the former Texas congressman.

According to the Daily Beast, a leading Republican opposition research firm called America Rising has seen requests on O’Rourke dwindle down to nil. Compare this to the period just before the ex-congressman declared his bid for the White House. During that time, a dozen or more reporters reached out to America Rising looking to get the goods on O’Rourke.

From the Beast‘s report:

America Rising, which has cornered the market on opposition research on the nearly two dozen presidential contenders, has tracked what it considers a steady decline in the public’s interest in O’Rourke. The Republican National Committee, known for slinging insults about Democrats into mainstream consciousness, has not received any requests from reporters for O’Rourke information in recent weeks, according to a senior official.

O’Rourke — who had been loathe to do national media early in his campaign — has tried to get on television in the past few days to rekindle interest in his candidacy. The ex-House member stopped by The View last week, and is slated to appear at a CNN town hall event Tuesday night.

