Trump Post of Himself as ‘Jesus’ Includes Strange Horned Creature Not in Original

President Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image depictimg himself late Sunday as a Jesus-like character healing a sick man, but the image included one not-so-subtle change from the original posted months ago by a MAGA fan – swapping out a U.S. soldier for a horned creature with wings.

The president’s religious depiction of himself in the viral image alone was enough to draw furious criticism from even his most die-hard supporters, who accused him of “blasphemy” and urged him to remove it.

Elsewhere, however, others drew attention to what The Bulwark’s culture editor Sonny Bunch highlighted as “demons” in the background over Trump’s left shoulder:

Sure but the thing about Donald Trump is that he’s a completely irreligious person and, as a result, doesn’t actually care about the image of himself as Jesus with demons over his shoulder. https://t.co/gNQqmgFujb pic.twitter.com/q6JvLXEDCK — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) April 13, 2026

The image itself was found to be a regurgitation of one posted back in February by MAGA influencer Nick Adams. Adams had initially framed the image as Trump healing a “sick” America and had been criticized at the time for the depiction.

America has been sick for a long time. President Trump is healing this nation. pic.twitter.com/zPEgkuv8tJ — Nick Adams (@NickAdamsinUSA) February 4, 2026

The original image does feature figures standing over Trump’s shoulder, they appear to be U.S. soldiers, however, the image posted by Trump on Sunday had swapped one of those figures with what seems to be a three-horned creature with wings.

X user @Mend_alyn was one of the first to point out the change, posting to the two images side-by-side:

Trump’s Truth Social post added the horned figure (at the top) to an already disgusting picture @NickAdamsinUSA shared in February. pic.twitter.com/RWGdQoWzIX — mend_alyn (@mend_alyn) April 13, 2026

MAGA influencer Matt Wallace then also called on his 2.3 million followers to “spot the difference.”

On the left is the original On the right is the one posted by Trump tonight See if you can spot the difference! pic.twitter.com/96tQ2oqNKg — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 13, 2026

It is unclear where the president sourced the image from, when it was picked up, or whether it was altered by anyone on his team.

However, the version he shared appears to have undergone an additional round of AI processing suggested by visible degradations in the image, including distorted details such as text on a character’s hat originally reading “Veteran” which now appears scrambled in the president’s post.

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