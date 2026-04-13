‘I Have No Fear’: Pope Leo Hits Back After Trump’s Wild Tirade Calling Him ‘Weak’

Pope Leo XIV hit back at a fresh attack from President Donald Trump, declaring mid-flight to Africa that he has “no fear” of the president’s administration and will continue to work as a “peacemaker” when it comes to international conflicts.

Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane bound for Algeria on Monday, the pontiff addressed a late-night social media outburst from Trump, who had branded him “weak on crime and terrible for foreign policy.”

“I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what the church is here to do,” Leo told reporters.

He continued, “We are not politicians. We don’t deal with foreign policy with the same perspective he might understand it, but I do believe in the message of the Gospel, as a peacemaker.”

In response to a personal attack by President Donald Trump the night before, Pope Leo told journalists on the papal plane to Algeria: “I have no fear of the Trump administration or speaking out loudly of the message of the Gospel, which is what I believe I am here to do, what… pic.twitter.com/zV6FuacGSM — Courtney Mares (@catholicourtney) April 13, 2026

Trump’s criticism, shared on his Truth Social platform and later repeated to the press as he boarded Air Force One on Sunday night, accused Leo of misunderstanding his political agenda and suggested the Chicago-born pontiff owed his nomination last year in part to his 2024 election win. He also claimed the pope was soft on global security issues, including Iran and Venezuela.

Leo, however, rejected that characterization of his past remarks, although added that he did not want to be drawn into debate.

According to Catholic outlet Crux Now, the pontiff said his criticism of international conflicts “are certainly not meant as attacks on anyone,” but he said he would also “not shy away from pronouncing the message of the Gospel.”

Invoking a core Christian teaching, the pope said: “The Gospel is very clear, ‘Blessed are the peacemakers,'” urging nations to pursue “ways of building bridges for peace and reconciliation.”

He also rejected comparisons between his stance and Trump’s policies, saying, “To put my message on the same plane as what the President is attempting to do here is not understanding what the message of the Gospel is.”

The comments come at the outset of a 10-day tour across Algeria, Cameroon, Angola and Equatorial Guinea, where Leo is expected to emphasise peace, dialogue and the growing influence of the Church in the Global South.

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