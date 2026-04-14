DoorDash Grandma Refutes Trump’s ‘$11,000 Refund’ Claim on Fox News Minutes After Photo Op

“DoorDash Grandma” Sharon Simmons refuted President Donald Trump’s claim of an $11,000 “refund” minutes after her photo op by telling Fox News the real amount — a fraction of what the White House claims.

Simmons participated in a photo op on Monday in which she delivered McDonald’s food to Trump and extolled the “No Tax on Tips” provision that was part of Trump’s signature “Big Beautiful Bill” legislation.

Trump claimed Simmons gained $11,000.00 from the provision, and the White House boasted that Trump “delivered” an “$11,000.00 refund” in a social media post.

Simmons spoke to reporters on the North Lawn minutes after the photo op, including to John Roberts on Monday afternoon’s edition of Fox News Channel’s America Reports.

While extremely supportive of Trump over the policy, Simmons revealed that her actual savings from the provision was between three and four thousand dollars:

FOX NEWS ANCHOR JOHN ROBERTS: So how much does this no tax on tips mean to you?

I don’t know what the structure of payment is there at DoorDash, how much you get in salary per delivery and then how much of your income is tips.

Can you kind of break it down to us and tell us what this no-tax on tips really means for you?

DOORDASH GRANDMA SHARON SIMMONS: Well, what this really means for me is, you know, as they said, last year, my husband, he was diagnosed with stage three cancer, and during that time… you know, I was able to take some time and take him to his appointments and, you know, be there with him.

But you know as you know going through treatment, even with insurance, you kind of break the bank.

And you know we pretty much went through our savings. And so when I when I found about found out about the no tax on tips I was like this is incredible because this, you know, it’s going to replace my life savings.

But it’s going to help certainly with future doctor’s appointments and future things that you know we have going on.

FOX NEWS ANCHOR SANDRA SMITH: Sure how much would, oh go ahead sorry.

DOORDASH GRANDMA SHARON SIMMONS: It just it means a lot.

FOX NEWS ANCHOR SANDRA SMITH: How much would you say it has saved you?

DOORDASH GRANDMA SHARON SIMMONS: Well you know over half of my amount that I last year were tips. And so that is an incredible amount.

So, you know, I mean, if you really want to break down the numbers, I probably saved probably $3,000 to $4,000 with not having to pay.

FOX NEWS ANCHOR JOHN ROBERTS: Well, I wanted to ask how you wound up here in Washington, D.C., because obviously the president didn’t place his order at the McDonald’s in Little Rock.

How did they choose you to come up here?

DOORDASH GRANDMA SHARON SIMMONS: Well, I spoke last year at a Congressional hearing in Las Vegas because at the time that’s where my husband and I lived and it was just an awesome opportunity given to me by DoorDash.

They are a wonderful company that I enjoy working for and everybody that I’ve dealt with has gone above and beyond, certainly while we’ve been here.

You know, if I need something from them, I just call them and they’ve got my back and they just called after doing that and asked me, hey, would you be interested in doing this? And I said, sure.

FOX NEWS ANCHOR SANDRA SMITH: Well, Sharon, I know we were pleasantly surprised to see that President Trump actually had a few bucks in his pocket to tip you when you came to the White House.

DOORDASH GRANDMA SHARON SIMMONS: Yeah. Yeah, he took good care of me. Ah, that’s nice.

FOX NEWS ANCHOR JOHN ROBERTS: Would it be rude to ask what the tip was?

DOORDASH GRANDMA SHARON SIMMONS: Well, I don’t talk money.

FOX NEWS ANCHOR JOHN ROBERTS: Oh my gosh.

FOX NEWS ANCHOR SANDRA SMITH: Very good, Sharon. Well obviously you are a good spokesperson for the company and somebody who’s directly benefiting from No Tax on Tips. Thanks for sharing your story.

DOORDASH GRANDMA SHARON SIMMONS: Definitely definitely. I appreciate it and just know that there are plenty of other dashers out there that are probably in the same boat.

So, you know just remember all of them in prayer and and that you know, everything goes well for everybody