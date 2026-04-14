Billionaire Donor Goes Absolutely Ballistic on Swalwell, Proclaims He’s Leaving Democratic Party: ‘Don’t Bust the Trust’

Billionaire Democrat donor Stephen Cloobeck UNLEASHES on Eric Swalwell after the disgraced congressman announced his plans to resign over sexual misconduct allegations. Cloobeck says he is LEAVING the Democratic Party over the bombshell accusations, and that Swalwell lied to him… pic.twitter.com/fxop7Nu2ed — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 14, 2026

A billionaire Democratic donor who briefly ran for California governor before dropping out and endorsing Eric Swalwell has announced he’s leaving the party after he was betrayed by the embattled former lawmaker — and he’s not going quietly.

Speaking to a KTTV reporter on Monday, Stephen Cloobeck said he was shocked by Swalwell, who dropped his gubernatorial bid and resigned from Congress after the disturbing allegations of sexual misconduct and rape surfaced.

“I was blown away!” he shouted. “Like blown away. Like, there’s no way I would have endorsed him. It’s such a shock.”

Cloobeck added that the betrayal has led him away from Democrats altogether.

“I am no longer a Democrat! I’m now a libertarian Republican, because that’s what a blue dog Democrat used to be,” he said.

Cloobeck mounted a campaign for governor of the Golden State himself before dropping out in November. He then endorsed Swalwell, saying he was a man of “integrity, focus, and willingness” for the job.

But that was then.

When asked if he was still friends with Swalwell, Cloobeck unleashed on the ex-congressman.

“Eric who?” he said.” Is that clear? Don’t bust the trust. You bust the trust, OK? You don’t exist in my life.”

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