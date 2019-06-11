During a campaign speech in Iowa today, former Vice President Joe Biden went off on President Donald Trump, condemning his administration and singling out a number of comments he made during his trip to Europe, especially on D-Day.

Biden reiterated how appalled he was by Charlottesville and the president’s infamous response, saying that Trump “is a guy who does everything to separate and frighten people.”

He went on to talk about the president’s comments last week:

“On the D-Day ceremonies — the D-Day ceremonies — it was astounding to me that he was treating attacks on everybody. From the mayor of London to Bette Midler. He found time to go after Bette Midler, for God’s sake!” Biden said.

Biden also proposed his own response to Trump’s Make America Great Again slogan: “Let’s make America American again,” the former vice president said.

Prior to the D-Day ceremonies, Trump blasted Midler on Twitter late at night for sharing a fake quote attributed to him:

Washed up psycho @BetteMidler was forced to apologize for a statement she attributed to me that turned out to be totally fabricated by her in order to make “your great president” look really bad. She got caught, just like the Fake News Media gets caught. A sick scammer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2019

