‘This Shocks Me’: Bette Midler Triggers Trending Deluge of Backlash for Criticizing Terms Like ‘Birthing Person’
Actress and singer Bette Midler began trending on social media on the Fourth of July, but not for an Independence Day message. The liberal performer’s social commentary resulted in sustained fire for over 24 hours — from the left.
In a tweet about the rights of women that started out as a clear reference to the recent overturning of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court, Midler shifted quickly and finished her thought by commenting on phrases like “birthing person” that the left would describe as “inclusive” and is increasingly used in place of words like “woman” or “mother” in government and political statements as well as political commentary.
“WOMEN OF THE WORLD! We are being stripped of our rights over our bodies, our lives and even of our name!” she tweeted. “They don’t call us ‘women’ anymore; they call us ‘birthing people’ or ‘menstruators’, and even ‘people with vaginas’! Don’t let them erase you! Every human on earth owes you!
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 4, 2022
The reactions from the left were uniformly negative, with the acronym “TERF” popping up a lot, as well as many references to author J.K. Rowling. Many replying or attacking declared that Midler had been duped or deceived by the right, or simply argued that the fact people on the right would support her comments was proof of their wrongness.
Ugh. Not Bette Midler too, parroting right wing transphobic false dilemmas.🤦🏻♂️ https://t.co/2j8aocPMbM
— David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) July 5, 2022
Cis women’s insistence on not being called people is really fascinating.
Also stop comparing people using inclusive language to the bigots who are taking our rights away. https://t.co/IDuXSqcmuQ
— Mx. D. E. Anderson (@diannaeanderson) July 4, 2022
This isn't even happening, Bette. Women are not being stripped of being called women. Some of us are simply aspiring to use more inclusive language around reproductive rights and health, and that is better for all of us. Gate keeping womanhood actually hurts women. https://t.co/whrWOre0Tq
— Alex Berg (@itsalexberg) July 5, 2022
HOCUS POCUS 2: The Curse of Rowling https://t.co/FRlnIakRmd
— Da7e Gonzales demands Trial by Content (@Da7e) July 4, 2022
This is what we mean when we say shit like that @nytimes essay the other day is dangerous to trans people. Now Roe v. Wade is not about the right wing fighting to restrict bodily autonomy, but instead about how trans people simply existing is hurting women. https://t.co/y7h6dHj4lA
— Jaclyn Moore (@JaclynPMoore) July 5, 2022
It’s not to erase you or strip you of your identity as a woman, @BetteMidler, but many trans men and non-binary people who were assigned female at birth are capable of childbearing and should be included in the abortion convo. Don’t erase them or strip them of their rights.
— Maebe A. Girl for Congress (@Maebe_A_Girl) July 5, 2022
Nope. This is BS, pure and simple, as bad as any right wing BS you would normally call out about other things, such as guns or abortion. https://t.co/IYGGPdNK35
— David Gorski, MD, PhD (@gorskon) July 5, 2022
If you feel you are being erased because others have asked to be included, I think there's more going on within yourself to cause you to feel that way. There's always teaching moments in life and I think this may be one you can learn from.💕
— Anne Wheaton (@AnneWheaton) July 5, 2022
watching white "feminists" get red-pilled by fash billionaire propaganda — the same men who spent 50 years building the infrastructure to undermine roe v wade — is absolutely fascinating & depressing at the same time https://t.co/9qReK73UIP
— Kno (@Kno) July 4, 2022
Our darling Bette is very wrong. Women are not being erased, instead we have the opportunity to welcome our trans sisters and celebrate them. https://t.co/zi8ugVqdhd
— Shannon Power (@shannonjpower) July 4, 2022
This is silly. And this is a MAGA, transphobic talking point. No one is “erasing” women or telling women that we can’t exist — well, actually Republicans are telling us this, but certainly not trans people
— Marcie Bianco (@MarcieBianco) July 4, 2022
Love you lady, but no one’s stripping me of my name. (mom of four who definitely spent a bunch of years as a person birthing people) I think it’s a way to be inclusive of people who need a wide range of health care options.
— Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) July 5, 2022
From the right it was a different story with support for the message if not the messenger. Writer and pundit Bari Weiss suggested Midler’s tweet could be a “tipping point” on the subject of woke terminology.
Tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who in 2018 had her own controversy over comments about trans athletes, told Midler to be “careful” or she’ll “be called transphobic too or worse.”
Careful Bette- you will be called transphobic too or worse…😱😱😱 https://t.co/jp6PnB8LlT
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) July 4, 2022
Tipping point? https://t.co/5B1wkJxssq
— Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) July 4, 2022
On this point–women are women; girls are girls–people of all political stripes unite. @BetteMidler @TulsiPress @NikkiHaley. It's the propaganda of some biological male activists identifying as women to erase females. Don't fall for it. https://t.co/ccsUcT3p8M
— Asra Q. Nomani 🐾 (@AsraNomani) July 5, 2022
Another strong woman draws a line. 👏 https://t.co/Os0Zmv5hIg
— Milli Hill (@millihill) July 4, 2022
She needs to name the “they” and “them” she is referring to, which is far-left activists, the Democrat Party, and the mainstream media. https://t.co/SNfJtmkFTy
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) July 4, 2022
Oh wow. This shocks me, but in a good way https://t.co/05hcRHCulc
— Skylar Baker-Jordan (@SkylarJordan) July 4, 2022
I NEVER agree with anything you say, but you're right on this one. The Democrats (AKA your buddies) have gone to the extreme and started erasing women.
Bet the feminists that burned their bras are loving what's taking place.
— Beth Baumann (@eb454) July 4, 2022
"Birthing person, vulva-haver…" etc. That language is dehumanizing & seems to be applied to women only. It's not that hard to be inclusive by saying women AND… No one is erased or ignored, problem solved. And yet… https://t.co/MYwDE5QiFN
— Katherine Brodsky 🏴☠️ (@mysteriouskat) July 4, 2022
I'm sure she'll be attacked as transphobic but she's merely disagreeing with this language which narrows down humans to their bodily functions and is frankly demeaning to all. And you can make room for others without overwriting women. Just use the word AND, it's easy.
— Katherine Brodsky 🏴☠️ (@mysteriouskat) July 4, 2022
Did you ever know that you're my hero?
— Milli Hill (@millihill) July 4, 2022
There were other less specifically pro- or con- takes, and a lot of pre-emptive grave-dancing from the right on the presumed pending cancellation.
LOL, who is going to tell her who "they" are? https://t.co/vFPdpSkE4B
— Glenn Jacobs (@GlennJacobsTN) July 4, 2022
The TERFs versus the LGBT lobby is so amusing to watch. It will end up completely tearing the progressive movement apart. https://t.co/vxA6Hkwde1
— Ben Kew 🐶 (@ben_kew) July 5, 2022
This is what happens with years of indulging the insanely woke.
Sorry Bette.
They are your people and you contributed to their creation and empowerment.
You elderly birthing person. https://t.co/BZKbMuEFuo
— Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) July 4, 2022
Someone’s about to get a stern talking to for being transphobic. You helped make this bed Bette.
— Nick Freitas (@NickForVA) July 5, 2022
Honest question. Can we use both together? Women and birthing people? #inclusive? https://t.co/2jiud0h9bl
— Maysoon (@maysoonzayid) July 4, 2022
I don’t know if you know but you are agreeing with the far right and Trump and Ted Cruz and all the other bigots and fascists in the world who are coming out against trans people do you actually know that just a question I’m quite curious? You are helping fuel hate and violence.
— Daniel Lismore (@daniellismore) July 5, 2022
You are responsible for enabling this.
— Brigitte Gabriel (@ACTBrigitte) July 5, 2022
Transphobia. You owe your entire career to the queer community and this is what you decide to say? Congrats on pissing that legacy away
— Extra Sauce Queen Li’l 🌳 (@karengeier) July 5, 2022
Writer Noam Blum suggested in his retweet that Midler wasn’t clear at all about who it is that is responsible for such terms, nor to what end.
Bette Midler mistaking woke rhetoric for dehumanizing conservative misogyny could be my favorite thing that's ever happened on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/zUSVLCRe4w
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 5, 2022
Midler has not retracted her comments, but has tweeted during the flurry of backlash, including on Tuesday afternoon taking a meme shot at the Supreme Court.
— bettemidler (@BetteMidler) July 5, 2022
So far there has not been a new backlash regarding the imagery.
