First Lady Melania Trump headlined the 2020 GOP convention Tuesday night and earned bipartisan praise for her closing speech delivered from the White House Rose Garden. She addressed the challenges that many have felt from the coronavirus pandemic and the struggles many Americans have felt from “the racial unrest in our country.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper called the First Lady’s speech “such a stark contrast” from her husband” by abstaining from rhetoric that would further divide the country. Wolf Blitzer called it a “moving” speech from Mrs. Trump, noting that she began by acknowledging how she declined to use her speech to attack her husband’s enemies like others at the convention have done.

But in this hyperpartisan political climate, there is always someone unwilling to take any sort of charitable view of anything and Tuesday night that person was actor/performer and Twitter doyenne Bette Midler. She mocked the Slovenian born First Lady, saying “Oh, God. She still can’t speak English.”

Oh, God. She still can’t speak English. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

She also added:

Anodyne, anodyne, nothing but simple minded pablum. “I have to remind myself that I am very lucky.” I completely agree! You are one lucky Slovenian! And after all that surgery, you hit a kind of horrible jackpot, chained to an colossal idiot. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

Midler’s focus on Ms. Trump’s accent, while ignoring the merits of a rather unifying speech, raised the ire of many on Twitter. For example:

Who knew xenophobia was the wind beneath your wings! https://t.co/wh1UMJd5Og — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) August 26, 2020

Bette Midler the xenophobe. Melania Trump speaks 5 languages, Bette can barely speak English. https://t.co/VaAsBin8UD — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) August 26, 2020

Leftists mocking an immigrant from Slovenia, who speaks five languages, and grew up to become the First Lady of the United States of America How woke of you, Bette Midler https://t.co/SrdsHE2tUM — Libertarian-In-Chief (@ToddHagopian) August 26, 2020

As our First Lady spoke, Bette Midler’s mask fell off. You are witnessing the Hollywood Democrats showing you who they really are. #Shameful, #hateful, #racist https://t.co/oTpCzV7kZ2 — Mike Opelka (@stuntbrain) August 26, 2020

Bette Midler mocks First Lady who speaks four more languages than she does… https://t.co/62vC4bD73A — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 26, 2020

Actually need to offer a correction. CNN reports she speaks six languages. Better run and start yelling at them too, Alice. And good to see you support Bette Midler Xenophobic attacks. https://t.co/U3ODJUHjJJ — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 26, 2020

Ms. Midler aimed to get the last word and defended her criticism by posting the following clip of an appearance on The View:

BUSTED! Here’s FLOTUS, in her previous incarnation as a racist and a birther. Now she’s getting the #SaintMelania treatment. Don’t fall for it. She’s no Jackie O, no matter how hard they try. https://t.co/kTJ6bPoZCa — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 26, 2020

