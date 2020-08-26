comScore

Twitter Rips Bette Midler for Mocking Melania’s Accent: ‘Who Knew Xenophobia Was the Wind Beneath Your Wings!’

By Mediaite StaffAug 26th, 2020, 6:32 am

First Lady Melania Trump headlined the 2020 GOP convention Tuesday night and earned bipartisan praise for her closing speech delivered from the White House Rose Garden. She addressed the challenges that many have felt from the coronavirus pandemic and the struggles many Americans have felt from “the racial unrest in our country.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper called the First Lady’s speech “such a stark contrast” from her husband” by abstaining from rhetoric that would further divide the country. Wolf Blitzer called it a “moving” speech from Mrs. Trump, noting that she began by acknowledging how she declined to use her speech to attack her husband’s enemies like others at the convention have done.

But in this hyperpartisan political climate, there is always someone unwilling to take any sort of charitable view of anything and Tuesday night that person was actor/performer and Twitter doyenne Bette Midler. She mocked the Slovenian born First Lady, saying “Oh, God. She still can’t speak English.”

She also added:

Midler’s focus on Ms. Trump’s accent, while ignoring the merits of a rather unifying speech, raised the ire of many on Twitter. For example:

Ms. Midler aimed to get the last word and defended her criticism by posting the following clip of an appearance on The View:

