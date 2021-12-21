Bette Midler Blasted for Denigrating West Virginia As ‘Poor, Illiterate and Strung Out’: ‘Know this. They Hate You’

Actress Better Midler has come under fire for denigrating West Virginia as “poor, illiterate and strung out,” a day after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) came out on Sunday against the Build Back Better spending legislation.

Midler tweeted on Monday, “What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

Twitter users slammed Midler.

Midler later apologized for her tweet, which is still up.

“I apologize to the good people of WVA for my last outburst. I’m just seeing red; #JoeManchin and his whole family are a criminal enterprise. Is he really the best WV has to offer its own citizens? Surely there’s someone there who has the state’s interests at heart, not his own!” she tweeted.

