Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg has already dropped a fortune in support of his 2020 presidential bid — including, reportedly, $10 million for ad time during Sunday’s Super Bowl. Now, the exact figures are coming to light. And they are staggering.

According to the Drudge Report, the Bloomberg campaign, on Friday, will release the numbers in a filing to the FEC. And the filing will state that campaign ad spending has already topped nine figures. And that’s just in advertising attacking President Donald Trump.

Drudge, reporting through a Bloomberg campaign source, says the campaign has spent in excess of $25 million on digital ads, and has topped $85 million in TV buys.

The Bloomberg source called the massive spending a “down payment” on the former mayor’s effort to take down Trump in November.

“Mike’s spending represents a down payment and a commitment in all 50 states to defeat Donald Trump — and shows we have the resources and plan necessary to take him on,” the source told Drudge.

