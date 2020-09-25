CNN’s Anderson Cooper offered up a wide-ranging at-times joking, at-times exasperated pushback on the Trump administration’s efforts to cast about the legitimacy of the 2020 election, taking aim at President Donald Trump, Attorney General Bill Barr, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Cooper began with a long review of Barr’s comments delegitimizing mail-in voting, including a very public claim he made on CNN that turned out to be false. The CNN host also called out Barr’s claim that “logic” was all the evidence needed to support Trump’s baseless claims that mail-in voting was susceptible to rampant fraud.

“This time there is no actual evidence, just logic William Barr is saying,” Cooper said. “That guy. I mean, apparently, William Barr’s logic doesn’t apparently require actual evidence. It’s just stuff William Barr thinks. It’s also clear that Barr’s opinion is not universally held throughout the Justice Department.”

Cooper then played a clip of FBI Director Christopher Wray who testified to Congress on Thursday that, contrary to Trump’s repeated claims, there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud of any kind, either in-person or via mail. Moments later, the CNN host played a clip from CBS News from Friday morning, when Meadows offered a snarky, canned comeback to Wray’s inconvenient facts.

“Well, with all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails at his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there is any kind of voter fraud,” Meadows shot back. “Perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and he would change his testimony on Capitol Hill.”

“BOOM! Whoooa!” Cooper yelled out in reaction, assuming his best college-bro persona. “That is just weak cheese,” he then added dismissively, reverting to his own voice. “He’s going to have to do better to avoid being thrown under the bus by President Trump. That’s what happens to chiefs of staff. President Trump gets reelected, how long is that guy going to last?”

“How come the law and order folks are attacking the heads of the FBI and defending ideas like not committing to a peaceful transfer of power? Is that law and order?” Cooper asked. “It almost makes you think their definition of law and order might not jive with democratic values, might not be so much about law and order. And not only are they attacking people they themselves have appointed, they aren’t even listening to their own statistics on absentee ballots.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]