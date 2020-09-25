The White House is continuing a pattern of bashing its own top-tier appointees — with Chief of Staff Mark Meadows now going after FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Appearing Friday on CBS This Morning, Meadows bashed Wray for testifying before a Senate committee Thursday that there is “no evidence” of voter fraud.

“With all due respect to Director Wray, he has a hard time finding emails in his own FBI, let alone figuring out whether there’s any kind of voter fraud,” Meadows said.

The chief of staff referenced a newly opened investigation into nine discarded ballots in Pennsylvania — which the DOJ announced in what many billed an unusual statement.

“Perhaps he can drill down on the investigation that just started,” Meadows said. He added, “Perhaps he needs to get involved on the ground and will change his testimony on Capitol Hill.”

The attack on Wray is just the latest example of the White House attacking its own leading officials. President Donald Trump, last week, went after his CDC Director Robert Redfield — claiming he was “confused” and “mistaken” about the timeline for a coronavirus vaccine.

The comments from Meadows also signal an apparent change in his own thinking about the FBI director. New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman notes that Meadows actually kept Trump from firing Wray a few months back.

Quite a turn for Meadows, who had helped keep Trump from firing Wray months ago https://t.co/zXMxc02JBh — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 25, 2020

Watch above, via CBS.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]