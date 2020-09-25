An alarmed Bill Maher repeatedly asked Bernie Sanders what exactly the Democrats are going to do if President Donald Trump loses the election but refuses to leave.

Sanders said people need to listen to what Trump is saying instead of just brushing it off, highlighting how Trump has repeatedly said things like “The only way that we can lose the election if it is rigged. Minutes before Maher’s show aired, the president said it yet again during his Friday night rally:

"We're not gonna lose this, expect if they cheat … that's the only way we're gonna lose" — Trump pic.twitter.com/RING2wOctz — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2020

Maher referenced his past questioning of Democrats on what the plan is for is Trump doesn’t leave office, and reiterated that he only hears a “wish” from Democrats, not a plan.

Sanders emphasized the need of a big Biden win and said, “If Trump attempts to stay in office after losing, there will be a number of plans out there to make sure he is evicted from office.”

Maher still pressed multiple times on what exactly the plan is.

He also questioned Sanders specifically on what Republican senators will do. Sanders expressed hope that “some” of them will have the courage to stand up to the president, while some won’t.

Maher also wanted to know what should happen to the Republicans “willing to cast aside democracy” if Biden wins.

You can watch above, via HBO.

