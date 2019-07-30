Mayor Pete Buttigieg addressed Republican members of Congress calling them to consider what they would want to be remembered for.

“If you are watching at home and you are a Republican member of Congress, consider the fact that when the sun sets on your career, and they are writing your story, of all the good and bad things you did in your life,” said Buttigieg, “the thing you will be remembered for is whether in this moment with this president you found the courage to stand up to him or continue to put party over country.” The crowd broke out in applause.

When asked if age should be a factor in choosing a candidate, Buttigieg said it doesn’t matter how old a candidate is so long as their vision isn’t “back to normal.” “It’s the only reason we got this president. That normal didn’t work,” said Buttigieg. He said that it was their duty to not only take on the president but also his enablers.

Buttigieg said the Republican party today is supporting “naked racism.” He said that 20 years ago when white supremacist David Duke ran for office the Republican party “ran away from him.”

