Host of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert took on Mike Bloomberg‘s uneven debate performance in a live monologue Tuesday night, criticizing Bloomberg for his latest apology for expanding the Stop and Frisk policy as New York City mayor, which disproportionately affected blacks and Latinos.

“I’ve met with black leaders to try to get an understanding of how I can better position myself,” Bloomberg said, which Colbert promptly mocked.

“Mr. Mayor, I have a feeling a lot of black leaders want your position to be spread eagle up against a wall,” he said.

Colbert played a clip of Bloomberg saying he has the endorsement of over 100 black officials, with many in the audience tonight.

“A lot of them are in the audience tonight,” Colbert quipped. “Officers, stop them, check their pockets, there’s an endorsement in there someplace, I promise you.”

When the audience had a mixed reaction to the joke, Colbert hit back.

“All of Bloomberg’s voters are here tonight, I think,” he said.

A running question during the debate was why Bloomberg was being cheered for pedestrian lines, while opponents were mercilessly booed for any attacks toward him. The Bloomberg campaign said they did not pay supporters to attend the debate.

Watch the full monologue above, via CBS.

