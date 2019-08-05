New York Mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Bill de Blasio is facing off with Sean Hannity this week and he talked about the decision earlier tonight as a way of reaching voters.

Earlier this year, there was a debate within the Democratic party about whether candidates should go on Fox News, and whether the party was right to decide not to give Fox any debates. Some candidates have already done town halls on Fox News. This week Elizabeth Warren and Beto O’Rourke were blasting Fox as contributing to a climate of hate in America:

We need to call it out: Fox News is a hate-for-profit machine that gives a megaphone to racists and conspiracists. https://t.co/f1QkIE7sbB — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) August 4, 2019

A victim's wife asked me, "How do we change this?" In addition to universal background checks, a ban on the sale of weapons of war, & red flag laws, we have got to acknowledge the hatred and open racism we're seeing on Fox News, on the internet, and from our Commander-in-Chief. https://t.co/YNc73D38pC — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 4, 2019

Hannity opened his show Monday night teasing his de Blasio interview and saying he’s looking forward to it. During an interview with Errol Louis earlier tonight, the mayor addressed why he’s going to talk to Hannity after his past criticisms of Fox.

He said “millions and millions of Americans are watching and we shouldn’t stereotype them,” saying many Fox viewers are “working people” looking for change “and we need to speak to them too.”

“I think it’s important to challenge those right-wing voices,” he added.

Louis noted Warren’s refusal to do a town hall on Fox, and de Blasio responded by saying appearing on Fox is “a chance to actually speak to those viewers — they are not a monolith.”

You can watch above, via NY1.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com