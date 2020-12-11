Only one House Republican who backed the failed Texas lawsuit in the Supreme Court would agree to appear on Cuomo Prime Time, and after his Friday night performance, it’s unlikely any others will soon.

That’s because the discussion between host Chris Cuomo and Rep. Ray LaMalfa (R-CA) devolved into a series of absurd and embarrassing exchanges over the Republican Party’s ongoing denial of reality and attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

From the start, Cuomo began pressing the House Republican to grapple with the reality of the Supreme Court’s unequivocal rejection of the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit against four swing states, which had been touted by the MAGA crowd as a game-changing case and gained the support of 18 other state attorneys general, 126 GOP Members of the House, as well as President Donald Trump himself.

“The idea of accepting the Supreme Court’s decision, do you?” Cuomo asked first thing.

“Well, certainly, this is a setback for the case that was being made by Texas, and you know, it really boils down to there’s a hot of things being said about it,” LaMalfa replied, clearly not accepting it, before repeating a common Trump grievance about mail-in ballots.

“Litigation is about facts,” Cuomo pointed out. “You have no proof anything was done wrong. You mention Pennsylvania, from a lot of litigation, those laws were passed by the legislature, reviewed its own Supreme Court, their legislature never moved against it. You have to move past that phase, as we just heard from the highest court in the land, which is 6-3 conservative, three judges Trump put on there. Do you now accept that [Joe]Biden is president-elect?”

“Well, we still don’t know what the intelligence folks have in there,” LaMalfa replied, alluding to another conspiracy theory that has no basis in fact.

“They don’t have anything,” Cuomo shot back, his brow furrowed in skepticism.

“Come January 20th, if he’s got his hand on the Bible and doing that then I guess we’ll accept it at that point,” LaMalfa said, pushing the goalposts of concession back to the last possible moment.

That then led to this surreal exchange.

“You got any proof that anything was done fraudulent in any election?” Cuomo pressed.

“You know I don’t have proof that men landed on the moon, because I was not there.”

“Really?!” Cuomo shot back, clearly confounded by this tinfoil hat-curious non sequitur. Then, after a beat, he followed up: “Do you believe the world is round?”

“Well, I think we have proven that.”

“Have you been all the way around it?” Cuomo said, throwing the Congressman’s specious logic back at him.

Moments later, LaMalfa complained about the short amount of time available between the election and the Electoral College vote to prove voter fraud, despite the dozens of Trump campaign cases that have already been quashed for failing to provide evidence of widespread election misconduct.

“It’s a tough deal, they have done it in a compressed amount of time,” he told Cuomo. “We saw the court ruled Texas does not have standing. I know a lot of people have been frustrating over the term standing. You say, well we have been harmed by this and, courts rule, you don’t have standing on that.”

“Standing means you have not been harmed, so you don’t have a right to sue. That’s what it means,” Cuomo firmly pointed out.

“Well, there’s not been the opportunity to show the harm,” LaMalfa tried.

“You did have an opportunity, you submitted briefs,” Cuomo said, shooting down that mischaracterization of the legal process too. “They looked at them and said, this does not support a claim of harm. That’s what it means.”

“So, my question now becomes: Will you start doing the job and act on getting relief money?” Cuomo pressed. “At least get the vaccine money out the door or are you going to hold on and try to take care of Trump even after he has lost?”

“Well, Chris, it is possible around here for us to walk and chew gum at the same time,” the House Republican dryly noted.

“Yeah, except you haven’t. Where’s the relief money?”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

