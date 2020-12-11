CNN political and legal analyst Michael Smerconish complained that President Donald Trump “got off easy” when the Supreme Court brusquely dispatched the Texas attorney general’s lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election for him.

Speaking on a Cuomo Prime Time panel after the breaking news of the Court’s terse, one-page rejection of the suit for lack of standing, Smerconish told host Chris Cuomo that he would’ve preferred the justices more thoroughly expose the baseless and phony voter fraud claims that it relied upon.

“Will this be a watershed moment? Will the Supreme Court show that there is still a line between right and wrong in government, that there is truth, that everything isn’t fake if you feel that way?” Cuomo asked Smerconish and fellow panelist Ana Navarro. “What does tonight mean? And what happens next?”

“I don’t like it at all. I think the president got off easy,” Smerconish said. “The answer is a definitive no. Last night, I told you the best the president could hope for is an outcome without a decision, and he got that.”

“Consequently, the recollection of this case is going to be that Texas, aided by 18 other attorneys general, two-thirds of Republicans, stood with the president. And I think it’s going to foster this perception in some quarters that there was a fix. What I’m really saying, Chris, is he should have been spanked by the court, and he wasn’t.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

