Fox News’ Sean Hannity said Tuesday night he doesn’t really trust the polling that shows President Donald Trump trailing Joe Biden.

Right now the current RealClearPolitics polling average shows Biden leading Trump by 10, though of course a lot of people are wary after 2016.

After discussing the Senate hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, Hannity went back to 2016 and said, “I believe we’re seeing very similar numbers to that which we saw in 2016. I don’t believe them. I never believed them in 2016, I didn’t believe the exit polls when they came out in 2016 either.”

He even said he thinks there’s “always an effort to deflate conservative enthusiasm,” before adding, “My attitude is anybody that says they know how this election is going to turn out I think is wrong. I cannot tell the audience tonight how this election is going to turn out. I would just say act like your six points down, you’re on your own 20, you’ve got 2 minutes left in the game.”

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders agreed and said the president has been running “aggressively” and talking about his accomplishments every day.

“This is a president who fights harder than anybody I’ve ever met. He has more energy than everyone I’ve ever met and I don’t care what the polls say, the enthusiasm is there,” she added.

Hannity turned to Katie Pavlich and remarked, “I don’t believe that this president will ever poll accurately. There’s always been certain political figures that you can’t poll.”

Pavlich said a lot of people haven’t learned the lessons of 2016 and pointed to the ground game from the Trump campaign and the RNC.

“If you look at all of the data as a whole in the context, polling only shows one very small snapshot in time. There are these other issues that are certainly falling on the side of President Trump.”

Hannity raised the same issue with Pam Bondi and Dan Bongino during another segment. Bondi talked up the massive crowds Trump continues to attract and said, “They cannot discount the number of people coming out. They cannot discount the boat parades, they cannot discount all the supporters out there. None of us are going to answer polls, we know who we’re voting for.”

“I’ve never been polled my whole life,” Hannity remarked.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

