Joe Biden has won the Massachusetts Democratic primary.

The former vice president’s victory in Massachusetts is a huge upset: not only did he beat Sen. Bernie Sanders, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren looks like she’ll land in third place — in her own state.

Sanders was leading in polls prior to Super Tuesday. Warren held steady in second place, while Joe Biden took third and Mike Bloomberg came in fourth.

Sanders was targeting the state on Twitter last week, decrying gentrification in East Boston. “I stand with the longtime residents of East Boston fighting displacement from the communities they have spent generations building,” he wrote.

We need affordable housing for all instead of more gentrifying luxury developments for the few. I stand with the longtime residents of East Boston fighting displacement from the communities they have spent generations building. https://t.co/OGpZAD755O — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 27, 2020

Sanders additionally told a Boston crowd, “On Tuesday, if we have the largest voter turnout in the history of the Massachusetts primary, we can win here in Massachusetts.”

When asked about the Vermont senator’s presence in the state, Warren told reporters, “I know that Massachusetts is a very progressive state and progressive ideas are very popular. And so I’m sure that’s why Bernie is campaigning there.”

