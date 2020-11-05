The Trump campaign seems to have pulled a complete 180 on its position that the winner of the 2020 presidential race be declared on Election Night.

Appearing on Fox & Friends Thursday, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway called for a methodical tally of the outstanding vote in jurisdictions such as Arizona, Pennsylvania, and Nevada.

“They spent three years investigating the president, impeaching the president,” Conway said. “We can’t wait three hours, three days, three weeks, to get a result in our great, sturdy democracy as to whom the president will be? What is the rush all of a sudden?”

Conway added, “Why are we in such a rush to finish this election prematurely? Let’s be patient, let’s take a deep breath, let’s count every legal vote. I think it’s a time to be methodical and not emotional.”

Of course, President Donald Trump was singing a very different tune in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 vote — repeatedly calling for a winner to be declared on Election Night.

“It would be very, very proper and very nice if a winner were declared on Nov. 3, instead of counting ballots for two weeks — which is totally inappropriate and I don’t believe that that’s by our laws,” Trump said on Oct. 27 – one of numerous examples of him voicing such sentiments.

Of note, the president is currently trailing in states like Arizona and Nevada, and would lose the election if the vote count stopped in those locations.

