‘Kristen Welker Won the Debate’: NBC Correspondent Showered With Praise From Both Sides on Her Performance as Moderator

By Leia IdlibyOct 22nd, 2020, 10:59 pm

NBC News’ Kristen Welker moderated the second and final presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden — earning high praise from both conservative and liberal journalists and pundits.

Trump and his allies had been taking aim at Welker all week, claiming she would be biased and partisan during the debate, but she ultimately did a clean job and asked tough yet fair questions.

Even conservative political commentator and Trump superfan Ben Shapiro praised the journalist for her debate performance:

Several other pundits and journalists took to Twitter to share their praise and analyses, some complimenting Welker overall, while others highlighted her best moments:

