Given the chaos of the first presidential debate, CNN’s Jake Tapper reacted to the second and final one Thursday night by saying that President Donald Trump “behaved more like a regular person.”

He said many Trump supporters and Republican office-holders “can relax for the night,” because even though “he did lie like Pinocchio,” he “didn’t set himself on fire tonight like he did at the first debate.”

“It’s fair to say President Trump got in a couple of clean hits when it came to Vice President Biden, when it came to the 1994 crime bill, when it came to Joe Biden being in politics for so wrong. He probably even fed raw meat to his base sucessfully using Breitbart, Fox lingo that most voters have no idea what he’s talking about. He got those shots in there, however based in reality they are,” Tapper said.

The overall problem for Trump this close to election day, he argued, is that Joe Biden did fine too and “scored points” of his own, particularly “on issues that I think might affect voters more” on the pandemic and health care.

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]