During MSNBC’s post-debate coverage, which heavily focused on emphasizing the views of moderate Democratic candidates, host Brian Williams mocked the ambitious plans of progressive Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders as “offering free salad bar and breadsticks, everything right up to that.”

Williams’ comments came nearly an hour after the end of the first night of the second round of 2020 Democratic debates. He contrasted the progressive wing of the party’s large-scale plans, like Medicare for All and student loan forgiveness, with more centrist candidates, who questioned the viability of those plans.

“You got one side of the party offering free salad bar and breadsticks, everything right up to that, and the other side of the party trying to be the moderates, saying: ‘We can’t promise this stuff,'” Williams said, offering his take on the debate to Washington Post political reporter Robert Costa.

Costa, however, said he thought the center-left bloc didn’t fare well in its exchanges with Sanders and Warren, who are polling far higher than moderate candidates like former Rep. John Delaney, Rep. Tim Ryan, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and former Gov. John Hickenlooper, who are barely polling at one percent. Warren notably scored one of the biggest applause lines of the night in her scorching rebuttal to Delaney and his attacks on the progressives for trying to do too much on healthcare reform, even though Democrats overwhelmingly favor policies like Medicare for All.

“You didn’t see a breakout performance from any of those moderates who want to own that space in the race,” Costa said. “You did see Mayor [Pete] Buttigieg trying to navigate being on the left, being on the center left and not getting lumped into the left camp or the center camp. But no real breakthrough for the center tonight.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

