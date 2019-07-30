Massachusetts Senator and Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren got off a hell of a zinger when former Rep. John Delaney attacked her plans as unrealistic, shooting back “I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.”

At Tuesday night’s CNN Democratic Presidential Debate, Warren finished a response by saying “Democrats win when we figure out what is right, and we get out there and fight for it. I am not afraid, and for Democrats to win, you can’t be afraid either.”

Asked to respond, Delaney said “So I think Democrats win when we run on real solutions, not impossible promises. When we run on things that are workable, not fairytale economics.”

When Delaney was finished, Warren shot back “You know, I don’t understand why anybody goes to all the trouble of running for president of the United States just to talk about what we really can’t do and shouldn’t fight for.”

After huge applause, Warren added that “Our biggest problem in Washington is corruption. It is giant corporations that have taken our government and that are holding it by the throat, and we need to have the courage to fight back against that, and until we’re ready to do that, it’s just more of the same. Well I’m ready to get in this fight, I’m ready to win this fight.”

Watch the clip above, via CNN.

