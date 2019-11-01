comScore

‘Oh No’: Trump Mocks Beto O’Rourke After He Drops Out of 2020 Race

By Josh FeldmanNov 1st, 2019, 5:58 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Beto O’Rourke is out of the 2020 race, and it didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to weigh in and mock the Texas Democrat.

“Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was ‘born for this.’ I don’t think so!” the president remarked.

The actual quote he’s referring to is from that infamous Vanity Fair profile in which O’Rourke said, “Man, I’m just born to be in it.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

You may also like: