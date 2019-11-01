Beto O’Rourke is out of the 2020 race, and it didn’t take long for President Donald Trump to weigh in and mock the Texas Democrat.

“Oh no, Beto just dropped out of race for President despite him saying he was ‘born for this.’ I don’t think so!” the president remarked.

The actual quote he’s referring to is from that infamous Vanity Fair profile in which O’Rourke said, “Man, I’m just born to be in it.”

