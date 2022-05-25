‘People Like to Oversimplify This’: Greg Abbott Points to Gun Violence in Chicago, New York When Asked About Stricter Gun Laws

At a Wednesday press conference addressing the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left more than 20 dead, Gov. Greg Abbott pointed to gun violence in cities like Chicago as proof that stricter laws do not stop violence.

Asked whether there are new gun control measures he would support in the wake of the tragic shooting, Abbott suggested there are not, accusing activists of simplifying the matter.

“I know that people like to oversimplify this,” the Republican governor said. “Let’s talk about some real facts. And that is, there are, quote, real gun laws in Chicago. There are, quote, real gun laws in New York. There are real gun laws in California. I hate to say this but there are more people who are shot every weekend in Chicago than there are in schools in Texas.”

The Texas shooter had reportedly legally purchased the rifle used in the shooting, and a confrontation with an officer on school campus did not stop him from entering the school.

There has been persistent gun violence in Chicago despite tighter gun laws. Last weekend, at least 28 people were the victims of gun violence, with one of those shootings being fatal, ABC reported. Last year ended as one of the deadliest year in more than 20 years for the city, with homicides nearly hitting 800 and more than 3500 recorded shootings, NBC reported.

According to Abbott, the persistent gun violence in bigger cities with stricter gun laws disproves the “thesis” that new gun laws are the answer in Texas following the tragic school shooting. Abbott was confronted earlier in his press conference by former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), who interrupted the proceedings to call for more gun control. Abbott did not directly respond, although several other elected officials present did.

“We need to realize that people think think, ‘well, maybe can just implement tougher gun laws,’ it’s not going to solve it,” Abbott said on Wednesday. “Chicago and LA and New York disprove that thesis and so if you’re looking for a real solution, Chicago teaches that what you’re talking about is not a real solution. Our job is to come up with real solutions.”

Abbott had earlier pointed to mental health as being behind the shooting, arguing Texas needs to ramp up its efforts in the area, bringing more professionals and mental health facilities closer to places like Uvalde.

