Beto O’Rourke Speaks To Huge Crowd of Protestors Outside NRA Convention

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) was one of the many protesters to show up Friday outside the NRA convention in Houston, Texas, following the Uvalde elementary school shooting that left more than 20 dead.

O’Rourke began his speech to the crowd by speaking about one of the victims in the Uvalde shooting named Alithia Ramirez — name he said he will “never forget” — and recalled speaking with the 10-year-old’s mother.

“She said I don’t want anyone to ever forget that my little girl lived,” he said. “I want them to know that she was the most beautiful child, so happy and so talented and gifted.”

The Democrat, who is also running for governor in Texas, called for action on gun control, saying “too many have chosen comfort over confrontation.” He called for more engagement with those who disagree on gun control. O’Rourke himself crashed a press conference with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott this week, demanding him to initiate further gun restrictions in the state. Abbott said later in the press conference that restrictions would have no effect on mass shootings, and instead pointed to efforts on mental health as the solution.

“Among us, too many have chosen comfort over confrontation. Too many are satisfied with themselves and those who think like them instead of engaging with those they’ve never met before who may come to a different conclusion on this issue,” O’Rourke told the crowd on Friday. “It is time for us to break these rituals and to decide what we are going to do different.”

He continued, “if we continue to do the same thing in the same way and expect a different result, that is the very definition of insanity.”

“Too many have chosen comfort over confrontation.” Beto O’Rourke speaking to protesters outside of the #NRAconvention#NRA #GunViolence pic.twitter.com/FN3CdpZ3Gk — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) May 27, 2022

O’Rourke said he is extending an “unarmed” hand to those attending the NRA convention, but added, “we cannot wait for you any longer.”

“You are not our enemies. We are not yours. We extend our hand, open and unarmed, as a gesture of peace and fellowship, to welcome you to join us to make sure that this never happens again,” he said.

