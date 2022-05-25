Elon Musk Blasts Media for Giving ‘Mass Murderers’ Attention They Want, Calls for Some Gun Control Measures in Wake of Texas Shooting

Elon Musk has weighed in after the Texas elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, telling CNBC he supports some gun control measures, but also blasting the media for giving the attention to mass shooters that he says they crave.

Musk, whose Tesla and SpaceX both have headquarters in Texas, asked in an email to the outlet: “Why is the media doing exactly what the mass-murderers want?”

In further statements, Musk said he supports the Second Amendment as a “safeguard against potential tyranny of government,” but says he supports tighter background checks on gun purchases and limiting the sales of what he describes as “assault weapons” in certain areas facing high gun violence rates. Musk describes these areas as “high risk,” potentially from gang activity.

“I strongly believe that the right to bear arms is an important safeguard against potential tyranny of government,” Musk said. “Historically, maintaining their power over the people is why those in power did not allow public ownership of guns.”

Musk made waves when he moved his Tesla business from California to Texas, and Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has said the two speak “frequently” in interviews. Musk responded last fall to those comments by saying he would prefer to “stay out of politics.” CNBC reporters Brian Schwartz and Lora Kolodny said, however, Musk did not respond when asked if he would be personally communicating with Abbott about potential tighter gun laws in the state.

Abbott said at a Wednesday press conference that he believes mental health issues are behind the shooting, and cited gun violence in cities like Chicago as proof that tighter gun restrictions wouldn’t work. Numerous activists are still calling for action, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) who interrupted the press conference to call on Abbott to support tighter gun laws in the state.

