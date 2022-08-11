‘It May Be Funny to You, Motherf*cker, But It’s Not Funny to Me’: Beto O’Rourke Buries Heckler Who Laughed as He Spoke About Uvalde Shooting

Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke ripped a heckler during a town hall in Mineral Wells on Wednesday.

The Democratic challenger to Gov. Greg Abbott (R) was speaking about AR-15-style weapons of the kind used in the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas in May. Nineteen children and two teachers were murdered by an 18-year-old gunman as police idly stood by, doing nothing for 77 minutes.

Speaking at an event, O’Rourke noted the gunman purchased two high-capacity rifles right after his 18th birthday and just days before the shooting.

He said that the rifles were “legally purchased by an 18-year-old who did not try to obtain one when he was 16 or 17, but followed the law that’s on the books, ladies and gentlemen, that says you can buy not one, you can buy two or more if you want to.”

O’Rourke further noted the AR-15 was developed for use in the Vietnam war, stating, “That was originally designed for use on the battlefields in Vietnam to penetrate an enemy soldier’s helmet at 500 feet and knock him down dead.”

At that point, a man in the crowd laughed, which elicited a pointed response from the gubernatorial hopeful.

“It may be funny to you, motherfucker, but it’s not funny to me, ok?”

The crowd broke into uproarious applause.

O’Rourke pressed on.

“We’re gonna make sure that our kids who are starting their school year right now, that they don’t have to worry about somebody walking into their school with a weapon like this,” he said.

