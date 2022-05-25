‘It Was Disgusting’: Ted Cruz Shreds ‘Embarrassing’ Beto O’Rourke for Crashing Press Conference

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) ripped gubernatorial Democratic nominee Beto O’Rourke for crashing a press conference earlier on Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) and other officials conducted a press conference on Tuesday’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where an 18-year-old gunman shot and killed 19 elementary schoolers and two teachers.

At one point O’Rourke approached the stage and told Abbott he wanted to have a “conversation” with him.

“Excuse me,” said Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin. “You’re out of line and an embarrassment.”

O’Rourke was escorted out by police. Shortly after, the candidate held a gaggle and explained his actions.

Appearing on Jesse Watters Primetime, Jesse Watters called O’Rourke’s actions a “total disgrace” and asked Cruz, who was at the presser, for his reaction.

“Look, I was shocked,” Cruz said. “We were going through a briefing, listening to law enforcement about precisely what had happened, about what the next steps were, and it was disgusting. He strode to the front of the room and tried to turn it into a political rally.”

The senator said O’Rourke’s campaign for governor must be “flailing” and predicted O’Rourke will lose in November.

“But, you know, just after you ended that clip, the mayor of Uvalde, he turned to Beto and said, ‘You’re a sick son of a bitch,'” Cruz continued. “Because, to take something–you’ve got grieving families, you’ve got a community that is broken to pieces and to try to politicize it and turn it into a rally the way Beto did, it was really–I’ve seen a lot of crass behavior, that was embarrassing and it was disgusting.”

Watters agreed.

“Yeah, you gotta read the room better than that, Beto,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News.

