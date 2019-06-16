2020 presidential contender Mayor Pete Buttigieg said in an interview with Axios that he doesn’t think he’d be the first gay president if he is elected in 2020.

“I would imagine we’ve probably had excellent presidents who were gay—we just didn’t know which ones,” Buttigieg told Axios’ Mike Allen.

“You believe that we’ve had a gay commander-in-chief?” Allen asked.

“I mean, statistically, it’s almost certain,” Buttigieg responded.

Allen asked if he knew which presidents may have been gay.

“My gaydar even doesn’t work that well in the present, let alone retroactively. But one can only assume that’s the case,” Buttigieg said.

BuzzFeed News’ Director of Communications Matt Mittenthal noted that Buttigieg was asked this question before on BuzzFeed’s Twitter show and gave a similar answer.

the @axios question is an interesting one, but it has been asked and answered by @PeteButtigieg before –>> https://t.co/FuhgQfvkjX — Matt Mittenthal (@mattmittenthal) June 16, 2019

Watch above, via Axios on HBO

