Prisoners Were Reportedly Making Phone Calls on Behalf of Mike Bloomberg’s 2020 Campaign

A group of prisoners at a women’s detention center in Oklahoma were reportedly making phone calls on behalf of Mike Bloomberg’s presidential campaign.

According to The Intercept, the Bloomberg campaign — through a third party vendor — contracted a call center company known as ProCom. This outfit runs call centers out of New Jersey and Oklahoma. One of the Oklahoma centers is operated out of a state prison. And inmates at that facility were making calls on behalf of the former New York mayor.

A source told The Intercept that the calls originated from the Dr. Eddie Warrior Correctional Center, a minimum-security women’s facility in Taft, OK. From there, the inmates placed calls to California on behalf of the Bloomberg campaign. They were required to note that the calls were paid for by the Bloomberg campaign, but were under no obligation to disclose that the calls originated from behind bars.

Bloomberg spokeperson Julie Wood told The Intercept in an email, “We didn’t know about this and we never would have allowed it if we had. We don’t believe in this practice and we’ve now ended our relationship with the subcontractor in question.”

