Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace argued that Democratic candidates were hurt by failing to appear on Fox News, but former Vice President Joe Biden — who won the primary race — was among the candidates who never went on Fox News Channel during the primaries.

On Tuesday’s edition of ABC’s The View, co-host Meghan McCain asked Wallace about the Democratic candidates who refused to appear on the network, saying that she “I thought it was a completely missed opportunity.”

“Why should Democrats do more to reach out to the Fox News viewer?” McCain asked.

“Wow, I like that question,” Wallace joked, then pointed out that Fox News is “the top news network, it’s the top basic cable network. You know, we beat TNT and ESPN.”

“And it isn’t, despite what some people may think, it isn’t all just right-wing Republicans, there’s a very large percentage that are independents, that are conservative Democrats. And anybody is going to need the Fox vote, whether you are a Republican or a Democrat, to win the election,” Wallace said.

He went on to note that “It’s interesting, the candidates who appeared on Fox and the candidates who didn’t appear on Fox, Bernie Sanders appeared, Pete Buttigieg appeared, an awful lot of the ones who went by the wayside, like Cory Booker and Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, refused to appear on Fox.”

“I’m not saying that’s why they lost, but boycotting Fox sure didn’t help,” Wallace concluded.

Whether or not Democratic candidates should appear on Fox News is an issue all its own, but Wallace’s analysis doesn’t comport with the facts for a number of reasons.

Chief among these is the fact that Joe Biden — who beat all the candidates in the Democratic field, whether they appeared on Fox or not — never went on the cable news juggernaut. Biden did sit for one interview with Wallace on Fox News Sunday — which airs on Fox Broadcasting Network and is later rebroadcast on FNC.

But even that interview occurred just two days before Biden sewed up the nomination with sweeping victories on Super Tuesday.

And the last Democratic candidate to drop out before runner-up Bernie Sanders conceded defeat to Biden was Sen. Warren — the same Warren who most flamboyantly trashed Fox News as racist while calling for the boycott.

That means Warren outlasted Mayor Pete and Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Mike Bloomberg, each of whom appeared in Fox News town halls. She outlasted John Delaney, who went on Fox News to call her “extreme.”

Fellow boycotter Cory Booker also outlasted several Fox News town hall-ers, like former Hud Secretary Julian Castro and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who dropped out long before Kamala Harris did. Appearances on Fox News didn’t help candidates like Eric Swalwell, Tim Ryan — who were outlasted by Kamala Harris, the earliest of the boycotters to drop out.

And Biden, as Wallace himself noted seconds earlier during the same program, is currently crushing President Donald Trump in national polls. And unlike the former veep, Trump is a frequent guest on Fox News.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.