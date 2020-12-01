comScore

Trump is Now Demanding Republicans ‘Call Off’ the Georgia Special Election: ‘It Won’t Be Needed’

By Ken MeyerDec 1st, 2020, 9:44 am

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump seemed to demand a “call off” for the upcoming Senate runoff election in Georgia, are race that is set to determine control of the Senate.

“Do something Brian Kemp,” Trump tweeted at the Republican governor of the state. “You allowed your state to be scammed. We must check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots. Then call off election. It won’t be needed. We will all WIN!

Even after Georgia finished their hand recount and confirmed Trump’s 2020 defeat in the state to Joe Biden, Trump has been railing against Kemp and top Republican officials in the state. The president has continued to push unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen from him due to mass voter fraud.

While Trump’s tweet is somewhat ambiguous, political reporters agreed that he appears to be saying there wouldn’t be any Senate runoffs incoming if not for alleged fraud, so he’s demanding Kemp to cancel the election.

