President Donald Trump seemed to demand a “call off” for the upcoming Senate runoff election in Georgia, are race that is set to determine control of the Senate.

“Do something Brian Kemp,” Trump tweeted at the Republican governor of the state. “You allowed your state to be scammed. We must check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots. Then call off election. It won’t be needed. We will all WIN!

Do something @BrianKempGA. You allowed your state to be scammed. We must check signatures and count signed envelopes against ballots. Then call off election. It won’t be needed. We will all WIN! https://t.co/UiJrlyBGiK — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 1, 2020

Even after Georgia finished their hand recount and confirmed Trump’s 2020 defeat in the state to Joe Biden, Trump has been railing against Kemp and top Republican officials in the state. The president has continued to push unsubstantiated claims that the election was stolen from him due to mass voter fraud.

While Trump’s tweet is somewhat ambiguous, political reporters agreed that he appears to be saying there wouldn’t be any Senate runoffs incoming if not for alleged fraud, so he’s demanding Kemp to cancel the election.

“Then call off election. It won’t be needed,” says the president supposedly flying to Georgia this weekend to campaign for Republicans in a key runoff election. https://t.co/FdIyciivCQ — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) December 1, 2020

The best spin I can put on “call off election” is, uh, that if you threw out most Democratic votes than you wouldn’t have a Perdue runoff. But you’d still have a Loeffler runoff, probably with Collins if Warnock’s votes got tossed, so maybe this is gibberish pic.twitter.com/EPmiHttpc3 — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 1, 2020

This is more than an intra-party fight in a key state. It is a president — with his powers — asking a sitting governor to overturn the election results in a state he narrowly, but clearly, lost https://t.co/ZWOkUEvXig https://t.co/bcewA8w7Q9 — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) December 1, 2020

