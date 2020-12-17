Senator-elect Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) is a former college football coach, which is fair to say, was probably the most formative time in his experience dealing with the press. College football coaches are notorious for speaking in empty platitudes completely devoid of meaning. “Go out and do your best,” “Take it one game at a time,” and “I like what I saw today,” are just a few examples of coach-speak to reporters questions that…don’t really say anything.

So perhaps this is the most charitable explanation for Tuberville’s curious answer to a question posed to him after campaigning in support of Republican Senatorial candidates Kelly Loeffler and Davide Purdue in the Georgia run-off.

In a video captured and edited by Lauren Windsor, who runs a project called Under Current, Tuberville reiterates the notion of unfair elections, claiming “they’re going to steal it” in Georgia. He then suggested President Donald Trump’s claims of a “rigged” election has merit, saying “it’s impossible what happened,” and “we’re going to get that all corrected” before appealing to attendees to not give up on him.

After his stump speech, he is approached by someone with a smartphone recording, and asked if “y’all have tricks up your sleeve?” Tuberville replied “Well you see what’s coming. You’ve been reading about it in the House,” before adding “We’re going to have to do it in the Senate.”

BREAKING: Defying McConnell, Sen-elect Tuberville suggests he will challenge Electoral College, while stumping in Georgia pic.twitter.com/1z5wJ2ajVP — Lauren Windsor (@lawindsor) December 17, 2020

It’s not exactly clear what Tuberville is referencing here, but 117 Republican members of the House of Representatives signed on to a petition in support of an absurd Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn election results in a number of swing states that went for President-elect Joe Biden. The Supreme Court denied hearing that lawsuit.

The Alabama Democratic party bashed Tuberville for what it called “an embarrassing and futile attempt to overturn the results of our election.”

Senator-Elect @TTuberville is planning to make one of his first acts as US Senator an embarrassing and futile attempt to overturn the results of our election. He, @RepMoBrooks, & others that join them are a disgrace to Alabama and a danger to America and her sacred institutions. — Alabama Democrats (@aldemocrats) December 17, 2020

These Georgia run-off elections come at a remarkable time in U.S. election history, as the outgoing President has not only refused to concede he lost but continues to baselessly gin up unverified claims of election rigging. Republican politicians, therefore, are trying to thread a needle between not angering the current and presumptive future leader of the Republican party, but also not spew baseless conspiracies that have dangerously undermined how millions of American citizens consider the foundational democratic institution of voting.

In the case of Tuberville, however, he appears to have zero problems with joining in on the baseless conspiracy theories that are damaging our democracy.

