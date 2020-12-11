Reacting to the news of the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the Texas election challenge lawsuit, MSNBC’s Joy Reid shredded the Republican elected officials who publicly supported the case, saying that it was “quite frankly, terrifying” to see so many Republican leaders signing on to the effort to overturn the election.

In the opening monologue on Friday’s episode of The ReidOut, Reid noted that the Supreme Court’s decision “effectively puts an end to Trump’s most absurd attempt to stage a coup,” and noted the large number of Republicans who had signed on to “this bananas Texas lawsuit” that supported President Donald Trump’s effort to steal the election from President-elect Joe Biden.

“The list of House Republicans supporting this farce reads like a laundry list of predictable Trump sycophants and lackeys,” said Reid, “people who want to inherit the ‘ride or die’ MAGA superfans.”

“But, it’s actually, quite frankly, terrifying,” continued Reid, noting the list included both Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), as well as 19 representatives who were seeking to “disenfranchise voters in their own state.”

Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Marco Rubio (R-FL) also voiced their support, noted Reid, with some especially scathing words for the Florida senator: “the man Trump humiliated as ‘Little Marco’ fully sold his little bitty soul to the cult of Trump.”

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

