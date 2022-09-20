Surveillance Video Shows Trump Allies Handling Equipment in Georgia County the Day Voting Machines Were Breached

A new surveillance video shows several pro-Donald Trump operatives handling voting machine technology at a local elections office for hours, which raises questions about how those machines were breached that very day.

The Coffee County Elections office has been under scrutiny ever since footage emerged on Jan. 7, 2021, when it was visited by Cathy Latham, Paul Maggio, and Scott Hall.

Latham is the former Republican chairwoman of Coffee County who is currently being investigated for her role as a fake elector who falsely claimed that Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election. Maggio was part of a tech firm hired by Sidney Powell to perform reported data extraction, and Hall is a Trump-supporting bail bondsman who Latham led to the Coffee County office along with Maggio.

Latham is under fire over her court-filed claims that she “didn’t go into the office,” and the new video is likely to add to her woes as it shows her and her entourage inside the restricted area of the Coffee County elections office for hours. During this time, her team was seen working on computers and handling the county’s poll pads, which the New York Times describes as containing “sensitive voter data.”

“The new videos also show that some of the Trump allies who visited Coffee County were given access to a storage room and that various people affiliated with Mr. Trump’s campaign, or his allies, had access to the building over several days,” The Times reported.

“In a court filing late Monday evening, the plaintiffs in the civil case assailed what they called ‘the persistent refusal of Latham and her counsel to be straight with this court about the facts.’ They accused her of downplaying her involvement with the Trump team when ‘she literally directed them on what to collect in the office.'”

Latham’s attorney’s have insisted that she did not act “improperly or illegally,” though the elections office access happened on the same day that their machines experienced a voting data breach. This ties in with the attempts by Trump and his allies to keep the former president in office.

Watch above via CNN.

