‘How Does That Help?’ GOP Senators Slam Trump’s Endorsement of Ken Paxton — Say It Puts Texas Senate Seat ‘In Jeopardy’

Senate Republicans reacted with dismay to President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s (R) primary campaign against Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), openly expressing their fears it would make it harder and more expensive for Republicans to keep the seat.

Cornyn is in the fight of his political life in the May 23 primary runoff election against Paxton, and it has been a viciously brutal battle. The incumbent is widely viewed as a stronger candidate in the general election due to Paxton’s series of scandals, lawsuits, and controversies, but the attorney general has gotten support from the MAGA wing of the GOP for his combative, far-right stances.

Trump initially declined to endorse for the primary, but posted on Truth Social that he would throw his support behind a candidate “soon” one day after the initial primary held earlier this year, urging whoever didn’t get his endorsement to drop out.

Multiple media outlets reported the president was initially expected to endorse Cornyn, but Paxton tweeted a Hail Mary that seems to have been effective in delaying an endorsement for his rival, pledging he would drop out if Senate leadership lifts the filibuster to pass the SAVE Act, a bill Trump vehemently supports. Cornyn had already expressed his support for the SAVE Act but soon publicly declared his willingness to ditch the filibuster to get it passed, a position he had not taken before. A week ago, Cornyn introduced a bill to name a federal highway after Trump.

The president finally made his endorsement Tuesday, teasing the pending announcement that morning, and then writing a long Truth Social post lauding Paxton as “someone who has always been extremely loyal to me and our AMAZING MAGA MOVEMENT” and dunking on Cornyn as someone who “is a good man, and I worked well with him, but he was not supportive of me when times were tough.”

The primary was less fractious on the Democratic side. State Rep. James Talarico (D) surpassed Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) by a comfortable margin; she conceded the race the next morning and tweeted a call for her supporters to “remain united” and “rally around our nominees.”

Even before the runoff, this year’s Texas Senate battle was already the most expensive Senate primary on record, burning through over $128 million, with a whopping $98.9 million spent just by the Republican campaigns and PACs. Trump giving the nod to Paxton immediately raised concerns that it would be far more difficult and expensive to defend the seat with the scandal-plagued attorney general’s name on the ballot. Paxton found his name in negative headlines again this week over criticism for a plea deal his office had given to a man accused of sexually abusing a young boy.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is under fire for a plea deal his prosecutors offered a man charged with repeatedly sexually abusing a young boy. https://t.co/QwJwaeZI66 pic.twitter.com/KxXli1dYpd — KUT Austin (@KUT) May 19, 2026

Reporters collected reactions from several Senate Republicans in the wake of the news of Trump’s endorsement. Punchbowl News senior congressional reporter Andrew Desiderio described Cornyn’s colleagues as “livid with Trump” for picking Paxton, with Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) “stone-faced,” Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) saying she “doesn’t understand” why Trump endorsed the “ethically challenged” Paxton, and the normally taciturn Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) also “stone-faced” and throwing up his hands in apparent exasperation.

Senate Republicans are livid with Trump. Just now, Sen. Wicker remained stone-faced (appeared to be intentional) for about 20 seconds as he walked into lunch and we asked him for his reaction Sen. Murkowski says TX is all but lost to Dems now — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) May 19, 2026

Susan Collins says she “doesn’t understand” Trump’s decision to back Paxton, who she called “ethically challenged.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) May 19, 2026

THUNE tells me of Trump’s Paxton endorsement: “It’s his decision.” Thune, like other Republican senators, was stone-faced as he walked into lunch. Thune also threw up his left hand as he said it. (If you know John Thune, that counts as pretty deep anger.) — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) May 19, 2026

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) said she was “supremely disappointed” to see Trump’s support for Paxton and openly speculated that it “puts that seat in jeopardy” in November. “How does that help strengthen the president’s hand when we lose a state like Texas?” she asked.

Sen. Murkowski says Trump endorsing Paxton “puts that seat in jeopardy” in general election “how does that help strengthen the president's hand when we lose a state like Texas?” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 19, 2026

Sen MURKOWSKI says she is “Supremely disappointed” with Trump’s endorsement of Paxton, says, “Maybe he thinks that with the strength of a Trump endorsement that Paxton can win. I think that this puts that seat in jeopardy.” — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 19, 2026

Trump endorsement of Paxton in Texas runoff lands with a thud for GOP Senators. Murkowski calls it 'supremely disappointing.' "How is that going to help us?" — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 19, 2026

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who infamously tweeted in 2016 that if the GOP nominated Trump, “we will get destroyed…and we will deserve it,” fretted that the already costly race would now be even more costly, predicting it would be “three times more expensive” to secure a win for Paxton.

Sen. Lindsey Graham R-SC says it will cost Republicans 3x as much to push Paxton to victory in Texas https://t.co/Ff9tmyPdR3 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 19, 2026

Sen. Roger Wicker R-MS is stone cold silent as reporters ask about Trump going against Cornyn https://t.co/Ff9tmyPdR3 — Jamie Dupree (@jamiedupree) May 19, 2026

Lindsey Graham: “I think Paxton can win. I think it'd be three times more expensive” “I'll leave it up to the president to endorse who he likes. He's looking backward now, and he's looking at people that were not there when he needed them the most” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) May 19, 2026

Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who just lost his primary after Trump endorsed his opponent, had a cutting response. “I thought Ken Paxton was a felon,” he said.

Asked Cassidy about Trump’s endorsement in the Texas Senate race “I thought Ken Paxton was a felon,” he said — Brennan Leach (@brennanleach) May 19, 2026

Note: Paxton was indeed charged with multiple felonies in a securities fraud case but managed to keep the case dragging along for years and in 2024, reached a deal with prosecutors that let him avoid pleading guilty if he paid restitution (about $271,000) to the former clients he was accused of defrauding, completed 100 hours of community service, and took 15 hours of legal ethics courses.

This article has been updated with additional content.

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