Cornyn Throws In the Towel On Coveted Trump Primary Endorsement: ‘Ship Has Finally Sailed’

President Donald Trump posted more than 30 political endorsements on Monday, but continued to leave Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) hanging by refusing to officially endorse either candidate.

Now, at least one of those candidates has indicated he’s no longer holding out hope. Cornyn, the incumbent senator, told The Austin American-Statesman’s John Moritz on Monday, “I think that ship has finally sailed,” on his endorsement hopes.

Cornyn did add “that he would welcome a campaign visit by the president in the fall campaign” if he wins the primary, Moritz wrote. Cornyn has actively courted Trump’s endorsement, going so far last week as to announce a bill to name a highway in Texas after the president.

“I think that ship has finally sailed,” say Sen. John Cornyn regarding a Trump runoff endorsement. He adds that he would welcome a campaign visit by the president in the fall campaign. pic.twitter.com/ar48j9ByFI — John C. Moritz (@JohnnieMo) May 18, 2026

More than a week ago, Trump said he would “make a decision…maybe relatively soon,” on whom he planned to endorse in Texas.

Of the two candidates, Trump has said only, “We have a great Attorney General Ken Paxton. And we have a great senator, John Cornyn.”

Following the first round of voting that included U.S. Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-TX), Trump wrote on TruthSocial, “I will be making an Endorsement soon, and will be asking the candidate that I don’t Endorse to immediately DROP OUT OF THE RACE!”

In early May, Cornyn told The Hill, “I think he was leaning toward me (in early March) and he said the person he didn’t endorse to drop out. And Paxton immediately said ‘No, he wouldn’t drop out’ which I think caused some consternation on the part of the President.”

“I think [Trump’s] hesitation is he calls us both friends, and I think he doesn’t want to disappoint his supporters, who may be supporters of one or the other of us,” Cornyn said. “He’s the only one who will make that call.”

Early voting in the race between Paxton and Cornyn began Monday, with election day set for May 26.

University of Houston pollster Mark P. Jones told The Hill, “One would assume that if [Trump] is going to endorse, he would do so before the start of early voting. But in this case… until dawn on election day, May 26, we can’t actually rule out (a) Donald Trump endorsement.”

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