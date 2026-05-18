CNBC’s Jim Cramer Left Literally Speechless by Trump’s Personal Stock Trades

CNBC anchor Jim Cramer was left literally speechless on Monday after he was informed that President Donald Trump had been trading stocks in Intel.

During a discussion on CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Cramer remarked, “You know, the president, U.S. government got in. He could sell it and get that–”

Co-host Carl Quintanilla interrupted, “Yes, and according to the filings, the president’s been trading some Intel in the quarter, yeah.”

Cramer then stumbled over his words, unable to formulate a response, as both Quintanilla and co-host David Faber mocked him.

“Got nothing to say about that?” asked Faber, as he jokingly tapped Cramer. “Alright, don’t worry, we’re not having technical difficulties here everybody, but we’ve got to go.”

OMFG the CNBC anchors were puffing up the value of chipmaker Intel, they brought up Trump doing personal trades in the stock, and Jim Cramer stuttered for 15 seconds straight and then was quiet. Was Cramer shocked by the corruption or mad Trump was picking better stocks? pic.twitter.com/oCl3ypNids — Matt Stoller (@matthewstoller) May 18, 2026

President Trump took a 10% stake in Intel last year on behalf of the U.S. government in a controversial deal with has so far netted the government more than $50 billion in stocks.

“Intel should be the biggest ‌company ⁠in the world right now,” said Trump during an interview with Fortune this week. “If I had been president when ​all these companies ​started sending ⁠their chips in from China, I would have put a tariff on that would ​have protected Intel.”

Cramer criticized Trump’s repeated threats towards Iran on Monday, remarking that it was “hard to keep track” of the president’s warnings and deadlines.

“Now, ‘the clock is ticking’ with Iran. Is that a step back from some of the other threats?” he questioned. “Is it more of a peace offering? Less? We have endured lots of postings about the clock ticking. We must be in our fourth or fifth overtime. Sudden death? Wow, it’s hard to keep track of the threats. Need threat tracker.”

Watch above via CNBC.

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