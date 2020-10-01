Governor Greg Abbott (R – TX) became the target of a fierce online backlash on Thursday after he abruptly announced the state would no longer be allowing more than one mail ballot drop-off site per county. Several of the most populous counties in the state had just opened multiple satellite locations to handle the expected surge in mail-in ballots amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Chuck Lindell, in an Austin American-Statesman report, explained that Texas would now be closing all additional ballot drop-off sites as of Friday. And he noted the impact of the order on Austin’s home county, Travis, as well as Harris County, which encompasses Houston. Those two counties had just opened additional ballot turn-in sites within the past few day to accommodate potentially hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots.

BREAKING: Gov. Abbott issues proclamation CLOSING (as of Oct. 2) satellite offices where voters can drop off completed mail-in ballots.

Counties can only have 1 dropoff point, he says.

Travis has 4, including 3 downtown.

Harris has 12. — Chuck Lindell (@chucklindell) October 1, 2020

Abbott, citing “election security,” had issued a proclamation on Thursday effectively rolling back an earlier rule issued over the summer that had broadened voting provisions due the public health risk from coronavirus.

Beginning on October 2, 2020, this suspension applies only when: the voter delivers the marked mail ballot at a single early voting clerk’s office location that is publicly designated by the early voting clerk for the return of marked mail ballots.

But Abbott’s claim — and the last-minute timing — fell on deaf ears, especially since the current RealClearPolitics polling average of Texas shows Democratic challenger Joe Biden within a couple of percentage points of President Donald Trump. And the impact on Harris County, the state’s most populous county, drew particular, heated outrage.

They believe the only way Trump can win is to stop people from voting, or stop the votes from being counted. But for every polling place they close, every ballot box they take down, will just work harder to make sure 2020 turnout is the highest on record. https://t.co/bKYJegTGsm — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) October 1, 2020

This is an outrage. How can there possibly be a justification for this? If it walks like voter suppression, and talks like voter suppression, it’s voter suppression y’all! https://t.co/u8NPn4RenS — Mark McKinnon (@mmckinnon) October 1, 2020

Harris County (Houston) has 4.7 million people spread out across 1729 square miles. Thanks to @GovAbbott, it’s now allowed only *one* location for dropping off mail-in ballots. Ditto DFW, Austin, and San Antonio. “Ballot security,” my a**; this is transparent voter suppression. https://t.co/lRZhohQywN — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) October 1, 2020

To put this in perspective:

Washington DC:

68 square miles

700,000 residents

Dozens of ballot drop-off boxes Harris County, Texas

1,777 square miles

4.7 million residents

1 ballot drop-off location https://t.co/LAbAeBMLbv — Aman Batheja (@amanbatheja) October 1, 2020

Greg Abbott is making it harder for fellow Texans to vote because he knows how angry Texans are with Trump’s failure, Cornyn’s failure and his own to keep Texans safe and our people working. https://t.co/ReXzPZsf7p — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) October 1, 2020

The story of this 2020 election is the battle between voters and voter suppression. The GOP sees Texas slipping away and this is how they respond. But Republicans can’t stop, won’t stop Texas voters. https://t.co/u6dZzaeBPA — Ibram X. Kendi (@DrIbram) October 1, 2020

What problem does this solve? Too much democracy? https://t.co/lkN11sxQBl — Phillip Atiba Goff (@DrPhilGoff) October 1, 2020

Why don’t Republicans want you to vote? https://t.co/VtIxxtFbvo — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) October 1, 2020

To all my (I think decent and public-spirited) old Republican friends who’ve been explaining to me that I shouldn’t let my negative view of Trump lead me into an across-the-board condemnation of the Republican Party: You ok with this? https://t.co/iAMaiEF1aT — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 1, 2020

One way of understanding how crazy this is that at 4.7 million people, Harris County has more people than 25 states. It has more people than the five least populated states COMBINED. and it gets ONE ballot dropoff point. https://t.co/bv8UhMISWR — John Rogers (@jonrog1) October 1, 2020

The particular game here is that Texas has 254 counties, most of which are tiny. But also five counties with populations of over one million. So the one drop-off point per county rule delivers a huge advantage to residents of those small rural counties. https://t.co/rA5hQoBuH9 — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) October 1, 2020

this is what panic looks like also, authoritarianism https://t.co/CH2i6faztI — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) October 1, 2020

