The Donald Trump re-election campaign proclaimed “the election is not over” as Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential race grows increasingly probable.

The Biden campaign has taken the lead in Georgia and Pennsylvania, and if either battleground state is officially called for him, the race will end in the former vice president’s triumph. Projections from the election data company, Decision Desk HQ, have already determined that Biden won Pennsylvania and secured his victory with 273 electoral votes.

Decision Desk HQ projects that @JoeBiden has won Pennsylvania and its 20 electoral college votes for a total of 273. Joe Biden has been elected the 46th President of the United States of America. Race called at 11-06 08:50 AM EST All Results: https://t.co/BgcQsEyt3j — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2020

As other news outlets and polling agencies endeavor to determine the final result, the Trump campaign sent out a statement saying its “far from final.” They also referred to their demands for a recount and allegations of voter fraud in multiple battleground states.

“Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House,” the statement says. “But once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.”

Trump campaign: “This election is not over.” pic.twitter.com/I4NV7BoJF0 — Peter Alexander (@PeterAlexander) November 6, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]