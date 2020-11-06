Donald Trump Jr. raged on Twitter after 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was projected to have won Pennsylvania and the election in general.

In one Twitter post, Trump Jr. declared, “If you think this is all a coincidence you’re an idiot. These are statistical impossibilities.”

In another, he wrote, “Serious question… could it be that to get the highest number of fraudulent ballots they only filled out one dot rather than take the amount of time to fill out the full ballot???”

Trump Jr. went on to question, “Does anyone really believe that Joe Biden shattered Obama’s historic 2008 numbers? Does anyone really believe that he did that mostly in big cities? C’mon man!!!”

