The Trump campaign’s recount strategy in Wisconsin has not exactly paid off. In fact, its $3 million investment to re-tabulate the votes in two of that state’s most-populous counties has only netted it 132 more votes so far — for President-elect Joe Biden.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel, the requested recount in Milwaukee County has now been completed and resulted in 125 additional votes for Donald Trump, but 257 more for Biden. The process of recounting the county’s nearly 460,000 votes took nearly a week.

“Before the recount, Biden had 317,270 votes in Milwaukee County to Trump’s 134,357. The recount boosted the totals to 317,527 for Biden and 134,482 for Trump,” the Journal-Sentinel reported. “The counties must complete the recount by Tuesday, in time for the state Elections Commission to certify the results by a deadline for that day set in state law.”

Rather than challenge the vote in the entire state, which would’ve cost millions more, the Trump campaign paid for a partial recount that targeted Milwaukee County, home of the state’s largest African-American community, and Dane County, home to the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Final results from the Dane County recount are not expected until Sunday. But any changes in the net total would be minimal and not come close to changing the final outcome in the state.

In all, Biden won Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes, nearly the exact same margin of victory that Trump enjoyed over Hillary Clinton in 2016.

