Trump Continues False Claims of Victory, Attacks Twitter as ‘Out of Control’ After Site Repeatedly Labels His Tweets as Misinformation

By Josh FeldmanNov 6th, 2020, 2:45 am

President Donald Trump continued rage-tweeting about the election in the early Friday morning hours, with votes still being counted in several key states, and pushed false claims about the election results yet again.

Trump repeated his absurd, baseless claim from his earlier press conference that he “easily” wins the election with “legal” votes, but he will only lose because of “illegal” votes and also urged the Supreme Court to take up a currently non-existent case about as yet unproven claims.

The tweet will most likely be labeled as misinformation by Twitter, something they have done with many of his tweets since Election Day, when he has been repeatedly pushing baseless claims.

And the president clearly noticed, because he continued on to tweet that “Twitter is out of control.”

Trump also tweeted about the Senate, saying, “So now the Democrats are working to gain control of the U.S. Senate through their actions on John James, David Perdue, and more.” John James narrowly lost in Michigan’s Senate election to Democrat incumbent Gary Peters, and depending on the final results in Georgia, Republican incumbent David Perdue could be headed to a runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff (which would mean both Senate races in Georgia would go to runoffs, which would likely decide control of the Senate.)

