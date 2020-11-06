President Donald Trump continued rage-tweeting about the election in the early Friday morning hours, with votes still being counted in several key states, and pushed false claims about the election results yet again.

Trump repeated his absurd, baseless claim from his earlier press conference that he “easily” wins the election with “legal” votes, but he will only lose because of “illegal” votes and also urged the Supreme Court to take up a currently non-existent case about as yet unproven claims.

I easily WIN the Presidency of the United States with LEGAL VOTES CAST. The OBSERVERS were not allowed, in any way, shape, or form, to do their job and therefore, votes accepted during this period must be determined to be ILLEGAL VOTES. U.S. Supreme Court should decide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

The tweet will most likely be labeled as misinformation by Twitter, something they have done with many of his tweets since Election Day, when he has been repeatedly pushing baseless claims.

And the president clearly noticed, because he continued on to tweet that “Twitter is out of control.”

Twitter is out of control, made possible through the government gift of Section 230! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

Trump also tweeted about the Senate, saying, “So now the Democrats are working to gain control of the U.S. Senate through their actions on John James, David Perdue, and more.” John James narrowly lost in Michigan’s Senate election to Democrat incumbent Gary Peters, and depending on the final results in Georgia, Republican incumbent David Perdue could be headed to a runoff against Democrat Jon Ossoff (which would mean both Senate races in Georgia would go to runoffs, which would likely decide control of the Senate.)

So now the Democrats are working to gain control of the U.S. Senate through their actions on John James, David Perdue, and more. Would End the Filibuster, “Life”, 2A, and would Pack and Rotate the Court. Presidency becomes even more important. We will win! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2020

