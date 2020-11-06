Because 2020 continues to be a kaleidoscopic hellscape, with each week unfolding new, myriad horrors, we are now faced with contemplating the 2024 presidential election before we’ve even managed to untangle ourselves from the current one.

The November 5, 2024 election might be 1,460 days away, and the votes in the final states still being counted for President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger Joe Biden, but that didn’t stop McLaughlin & Associates from polling for the potential 2024 presidential primary candidates.

The pollster conducted an online survey of 1,000 voters from November 2nd to 3rd, asking a series of questions about the current election and the one to come, including how they voted this year, favorability of several key political figures, and who they would support for the 2024 presidential race.

Republicans and Independents who said they intended to vote in the 2024 GOP primary (a total of 449 respondents) were asked about Republican candidates, and Democrats and Independents who planned to vote in the Democratic primary (a total of 461 respondents) were asked about Democrats.

Vice President Mike Pence was the most popular among Republican respondents, getting support from 30 percent, followed by Donald Trump Jr. (20 percent), former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (8 percent), Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (5 percent), Utah Sen. Mitt Romney (5 percent), Florida Sen. Marco Rubio (2 percent), former Ohio Gov. John Kasich (2 percent), Fox News host Tucker Carlson (2 percent), Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (2 percent), Florida Sen. Rick Scott (1 percent), South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott (1 percent), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (1 percent), Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (1 percent), and 21 percent undecided.

Donald Trump’s name was not offered in the poll, even though he could — and privately claims he would — run again if he loses in 2020.

For the Democrats, former First Lady Michelle Obama was their favorite, garnering 25 percent, then Biden’s running mate California Sen. Kamala Harris (18 percent), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg (8 percent), New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (8 percent), New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (6 percent), former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper (3 percent), New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker (2 percent), New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (1 percent), Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine (1 percent), former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (1 percent), and 28 percent undecided.

The entire survey can be viewed on the McLaughlin website here.

And if none of these candidates are your cup of tea, fear not. Kanye West has vowed to run again in 2024.

We truly do get the government we deserve. Please drink and vote responsibly.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]