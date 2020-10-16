As President Donald Trump mocked his opponent Joe Biden at his Macon, Georgia rally Friday night, he briefly riffed on how bad it would look for him to lose.

The president has frequently talked at his recent campaign events about he’s running against “the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics” and riffed on the pressure that puts on him.

On Friday night, Trump repeated that line and imagined how it would look if he lost:

“Running against the worst candidate in the history of presidential politics puts pressure on me. Can you imagine if I lose? My whole life — what am I gonna do? I’m gonna say I lost to the worst candidate in the history of politics. I’m not gonna feel so good. Maybe I’ll have to leave the country, I don’t know.”

You can watch above, via C-SPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]