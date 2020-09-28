Washington Post Editorial Board Endorses Joe Biden

The Washington Post editorial board endorsed 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Monday.

“In order to expel the worst president of modern times, many voters might be willing to vote for almost anybody,” The Post board wrote in its article titled, “Joe Biden for President.”

“Fortunately, to oust President Trump in 2020, voters do not have to lower their standards,” authors added. The Democratic nominee, former vice president Joe Biden, is exceptionally well-qualified, by character and experience, to meet the daunting challenges that the nation will face over the coming four years.”

The article went on to call Biden “deeply empathetic,” and claim he “would restore decency, honor and competence to America’s government.”

In 2016, The Washington Post editorial board endorsed Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton for president, writing, “Hillary Clinton has the potential to be an excellent president of the United States, and we endorse her without hesitation.”

In 2008 and 2012, the board also endorsed former President Barack Obama, while it more recently called on the Washington Redskins to change their “slur” name — a call to action which NFL owner Dan Snyder embraced, renaming the team to the Washington Football Team.

Most notably, however, The Post’s editorial board called on Biden to directly address the sexual assault allegation against him earlier this year.

